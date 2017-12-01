Five of the best events

Below are five top events taking place in the area this week.

Christmas is at the heart of a number of them including the Festival of Christmas and the tinsel tractor run.

Burton Agnes Hall between Driffield and Bridlington, December

Its Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall.

Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and Jingles the Magic Elf will be performing magic, song and storytelling.

Children will be greeted by Mrs Claus in the Great Hall and guided through spectacularly decorated rooms to meet Jingles the Magic Elf, who will perform a show of exciting festive magic. Father Christmas will then greet the children and each child will be presented with a Christmas gift.

The Audiences with Father Christmas take place on Saturdays December 2, 9, 16 and 23 December at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day. Each event lasts an hour, with an opportunity afterwards for photographs. Tickets are £12.50 per child and include admission to the Hall and gardens. Booking is essential and each child must be accompanied by a paying adult (tickets £10.50 each, which includes admission to Hall and gardens).

Father Christmas will also be visiting Burton Agnes Hall in his courtyard grotto every Christmas opening weekend in December (except Sunday 24, 30 and 31) from noon until 4pm. Children are invited to post their Christmas wish list and receive a gift. There is no need to book, just come along.

Buddy Holly and the Crickets at the arts centre.

After visiting Father Christmas, families are welcome to explore Burton Agnes Hall. The Elizabethan home will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Book: 01262 490324

2 For Love or Money

York Theatre Royal, until Saturday December 2, daily at 7.30pm

Barrie Rutter in For Love or Money.

Set in a small town in Yorkshire, a beautiful widow is being wooed by two suitors. Fresh from the City and with endless money to dispose of, the older one showers her with gifts – which the younger (handsome, impecunious, an inveterate gambler) wants to put to better use.

But money’s a slippery commodity and all is not quite as it seems. Throw in a bailiff, a drunkard, a vamp, a second-hand clothes dealer and two upwardly mobile servants, and the complications multiply.

For Love or Money is the final touring production to be directed by Northern Broadsides artistic director Barrie Rutter.

Tickets: 01904 623568

3 Christmas Event

Pocklington Town Centre, Wednesday December 6 from 5pm to 10pm

Festival of Christmas: late night shopping, children’s fairground rides, market stalls, food stalls and carols. Championship winning Be Wiser Ducati Superbike will be outside JJP Print. Plus new Mini Motor for children to sit in.

Free

4 Tinsel Time Tractor Run

Holme on Spalding Moor and surrounding villages between 10am and 1.30pm

In aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Tractor owners wishing to register contact Alan Thackray on 07966 423551 or those wishing to take part for the first time contact Angela Hammond on 07709 106671

Donations

5 Buddy Holly and the Cricketers

Pocklington Arts Centre, Friday December 1 at 7.30pm

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock The hits just keep on coming - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy!

Tickets: 01759 301547