Five local causes receive £80,000

St Helen’s Farm has surprised five local good causes with a whopping combined donation of £81,850.

The five local charities, nominated by St Helen’s Farm colleagues, were each invited in to its site in Seaton Ross to receive the much-needed funds.

The Seaton Ross farm, which is part of the charitable Kavli Trust, donates profits to charities and good causes locally, nationally and internationally.

A huge £51,000 has been donated to Ellerker Playing Fields for its improvement project to replace equipment and to make play equipment accessible for use by children with additional needs.

The funds will allow it to acquire swings including a bay bird nest log swing, as well as a swirl wheelchair-inclusive roundabout and monkey bars.

Additionally, a more accessible new embankment slide, nets, and steps will enable use by children with varying degrees of ability.

Everingham Playing Fields and Village Hall received £14,000 towards its project to provide facilities for young children under 10 years at the Village Hall.

The community centre provides the meeting place for all age groups and has a play area in its grounds suitable for 10 years and upwards.

Meanwhile, £10,200 has also been donated to 1st Heworth Scouts, £5,000 to Pocklington Rugby Club and £1,650 to Market Weighton Young Players.

The donations will be used to replace and purchase much-need equipment.

1st Heworth Scouts will replace small marquees and mess tents that were irreparably damaged by sudden storms during the summer camp of 2018 on the Yorkshire Moors, Pocklington Rugby Club will use the funds to acquire new benches for its new rugby ground and Market Weighton Young Players will purchase a keyboard, speakers, an audio mixer desk and other equipment to allow them to expand their activities in musical theatre.

Paddy Hall, Ellerker Playing Fields committee chairman said: “We all on the Ellerker Playing Fields Committee, the people of the village, and in particular, the children for many generations to come, are thrilled with this very substantial grant from Kavli and St Helen’s Farm.

Justine Sangwin of Pocklington Rugby Club commented: “The support we have received from St Helen’s Farm and the Kavli Trust is just wonderful and will go a long way to help us achieve the current project of building a pavilion at our Kilnwick Ground.

“It will provide much needed shelter and comfort facilities for all players from the Senior Teams to the Minis to appreciate and to provide some respite from the elements for parents and supporters.”

Paul Dunlea, site pperations manager at St Helen’s Farm, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to present five very worthy causes with this donation – our largest to date.

“Giving back to charities and good causes is at the heart of everything we do here at St Helen’s Farm and supporting our local community is of paramount importance to us.

“The new year is a time of transformation and I hope that our donations to these five very worthy causes helps them transform and continue to deliver the excellent services they provide.

“Seeing the difference we can make to our local community makes all of the hard work throughout the year so worthwhile.”