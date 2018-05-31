Pocklington’s first ever food festival will take place later this year in conjunction with a popular annual event.

The inaugural festival will be held at this year’s It’s a Pockout, which is organised by Pocklington Lions.

Pocklington Lion Richard Knill and mascot Pocko help publicise this year's It's a Pockout.

Artisan Yorkshire, a local fresh and gift food and drink delivery service, is hosting the festival where people will be able to buy local, delicious produce to take home.

Pocklington Lions will also be organising hot and cold food and drink for on-site dining during the event, which is held on Saturday 18 August.

There’s still chance to enter a team, help with sponsorship, or book a stall at It’s a Pockout.

Anyone interested can get in touch via the Lions’ dedicated website at www.itsa pockout.org.uk.

The charities set to benefit from funds raised by the event, held at Pocklington Football Club Fields, will be Riding for the Disabled Association and Hull and East Yorkshire MIND.

A spokesperson for Pocklington Lions Club said: “Artisan Yorkshire is a very welcome addition to It’s a Pockout this year.

“Not only will it bring another dimension to the local community event, organised by The Pocklington Lions, but it will indeed be the first food festival in Pocklington, and is already creating a buzz about town.

“We still want to hear from anyone who wants to get involved, especially teams, stalls and sponsors.”

Kerry Haycock at Artisan Yorkshire said: “Last year the event raised £6,000 and we hope to help the Lions Club grow this fundraising total.

“Visit www.facebook.com/events/223429431761872/ to find out more about the festival.”