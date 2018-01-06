Firms help school friends to raise funds for play area

A new play area at a primary school near Pocklington is set to become a reality in 2018 after fundraisers smashed their 2017 target.

Every year the Friends of Warter School organise fundraising activities to help with the cost of school trips and other educational resources.

Last year, their aim was to top the £7,000 raised in 2016.

Through a range of activities including a Snow Ball, which took place at Langlands Garden Centre, and a win a car competition organised by Langlands and Drake’s Garage, they have hit £10,000.

Lisa Hoggarth, from Friends of Warter School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the total raised this year, which means we can create the new play area.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to Langlands,

“Drake’s and all of the other local people and businesses who have supported us this year. Their support will make a real difference to the children at school.”

Langlands Garden Centre director James Ducker said: “We’re very happy continue our support for Friends of Warter School.

“The Snow Ball has become a firm fixture in the school’s fundraising calendar, and we’re very pleased that our combined efforts with Drake’s to run the competition have helped boost the final total.”

The funds raised by Friends of Warter School each year are used to pay for the school’s annual Magic Carpet Theatre Production and contribute 25% to all class trips, as well as books and class budgets for other learning resources.