Firm takes Hart as new equity partner

Sally Hart has been named as the new equity partner at the George F. White Group.
Sally Hart has been named as the new equity partner at the George F. White Group.

George F White, the land, property and business group with an office in Shiptonthorpe, has appointed a new equity partner.

Sally Hart, operations director at George F White, is the first female board member to become an equity partner, following the instrumental role she has played in the restructuring of the business.

Sally said: “I am delighted to join the GFW Partnership. As a young female in a senior leadership role in a typically male dominated sector, I hope to set an example to other women in business.”