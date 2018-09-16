Firm takes Hart as new equity partner

George F White, the land, property and business group with an office in Shiptonthorpe, has appointed a new equity partner.

Sally Hart, operations director at George F White, is the first female board member to become an equity partner, following the instrumental role she has played in the restructuring of the business.

Sally said: “I am delighted to join the GFW Partnership. As a young female in a senior leadership role in a typically male dominated sector, I hope to set an example to other women in business.”