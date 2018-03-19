Fire service’s nine years of excellence

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has attained nine consecutive years of achieving the Customer Service Excellence Award.

Following a recent audit, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) revalidated the award for a further 12 months.

The Customer Service Excellence standard tests in great depth those areas that research has indicated are a priority for customers, with particular focus on the following criteria:

l Customer Insight

l The Culture of the Organisation

l Information and Access

l Delivery and Timeliness

l Quality of Service

A spokesman said: “After speaking to the deputy chief Fire Officer, senior managers, front-line staff and support staff, as well as a range of partners and customers of the Service and reviewing evidence, Mr Matthew Watson of SGS informed us that the Customer Service Excellence award would be re-issued for another 12 months.”

Visit http://www.humbersidefire.gov.uk/about-us/what-we-do/achievements to read the full report.