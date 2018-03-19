Fire service’s nine years of excellence

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has attained nine consecutive years of achieving the Customer Service Excellence Award.
The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has attained nine consecutive years of achieving the Customer Service Excellence Award.

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has attained nine consecutive years of achieving the Customer Service Excellence Award.

Following a recent audit, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) revalidated the award for a further 12 months.

The Customer Service Excellence standard tests in great depth those areas that research has indicated are a priority for customers, with particular focus on the following criteria:

l Customer Insight

l The Culture of the Organisation

l Information and Access

l Delivery and Timeliness

l Quality of Service

A spokesman said: “After speaking to the deputy chief Fire Officer, senior managers, front-line staff and support staff, as well as a range of partners and customers of the Service and reviewing evidence, Mr Matthew Watson of SGS informed us that the Customer Service Excellence award would be re-issued for another 12 months.”

Visit http://www.humbersidefire.gov.uk/about-us/what-we-do/achievements to read the full report.