Find out what is happening in Pocklington and Market Weighton this week

Are you looking for something to do over the next couple of weeks? Check out what is happening in this extensive list of events.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Market Weighton, Pocklington and surrounding villages.

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: Beetle Drive with Fish and Chips between 3pm and 5.30pm. £6 per head and booking is essential. Call 01430 873488 to book a place. Proceeds go to Community First Responders and St John’s Church.

17 February

Londesborough

Grounds of the Old Hall: Snowdrop Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm. The Grounds of the Old Hall will be open to members of the public. The church, with its displays of local interest and heritage, together with books for sale, will also be open. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room on the day.

20 February

Market Weighton

The Bay Horse: The Market Weighton Book Group will meet at 6.30pm. This month is a free read. Come and tell us about your favourite book.

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Selfish Giant at 2.30pm. An enchanting tale inspired by the children’s story by Oscar Wilde. Powerful storytelling, captivating puppetry, beautiful design, enchanting music and a sprinkling of magic sums up this show from Soap Soup Theatre and Tessa Bide Production. Suitable for ages 3+. Tickets £7 / £26 (family). Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

21 February

Pocklington

Old Courthouse: Katharine Stewart of Burnby Hall (formerly Ivy Hall) will be the subject of the next talk to the Pocklington and District Local History Group. Geoff Sidwell will tell the group about Katharine’s family background at 7.30pm. There will be an entrance charge of £2 and all are welcome to attend.

22 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Me, Thee and E. FREE live music as part of PAC’s ever popular Busking-In- The-Bar sessions. Bar opens at 7pm, music from 8pm.

24 February

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Steve Harley and his acoustic trio at 8pm. The former Cockney Rebel frontman returns to PAC. He’ll be joined by Cockney Rebel bandmates Barry Wickens (violin and guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion). Tickets £25.

1 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Sinfonia Viva Orchestra: Wait? What? Interactive performance featuring new orchestral music written and presented by composer Jack Ross and performed by the award-winning Sinfonia Viva at 1pm and 5pm. Post concert chance to take part in musical and artistic activities with Viva musicians. Tickets £6 adults, £5 children.

6 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Drip, Drip, Drip. Pipeline Theatre takes you on a break-neck, darkly comic and taboo-busting journey with NHS staff at an overstretched hospital at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 advance, £14 door and £7 (Under 21s).

7 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Award-winning writer James Allison will be delving into the fascinating history behind the varieties of Hardy Waterlilies at Burnby Hall Gardens at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). Tickets cost £2 for Burnby Hall Gardens Members and £4 for non-members.Tickets for the talk can be at the box office on 01759 301 547, at the reception, or on the door on the evening of the event.

9 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Giant Jam Sandwich at 2.30pm. From New Perspectives comes a re-telling of a favourite children’s story of giant proportions. Tickets £7.50 and £28 (family). Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy tickets.

27 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: John Peel’s Shed at 7.30pm. Storyteller, poet and Radio 4 regular John Osborne goes back on tour with his 2011 sell-out Edinburgh show John Peel’s Shed. Tickets £12 advance, £14 door and £7 (Under 21s). Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

28 March

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham at 8pm. Having toured together since 1986 to packed concert halls all over the world, together they are simply the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear. Tickets £18.

4 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Strangers on a Train Set at 7.30pm. Enjoy a whistle stop tour from Lip Service Theatre that will leave you breathless and racing for the refreshment coach. Tickets £13 advance, £15 door, £9 (Under 21s).

5 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Colin Blunstone at 8pm. Founding member of The Zombies and a successful singer/songwriter in his own right. Tickets £20.

12 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Brand new stand-up show ‘After This One, I’m Going Home’ from the comedian, Strictly Come Dancing contestant and the self-dubbed ‘Lie-in King’. Tickets £15 each. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for tickets.

13 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Oskar’s Amazing Adventure at 2.30pm. Theatre Fideri Fidera an original play for young children using a rich mix of storytelling, physical theatre, clowning, puppetry and music. Tickets £7.50 and £28 (family), plus £2.50 for post-show workshop.

23 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Unthanks: Unaccompanied, As We Are at 8pm. After recent orchestral explorations ‘The Unthanks’ are going back to basics, singing in unaccompanied harmony, with ‘Unthanks’ member Niopha Keegan making it a vocal trio. Featuring new material, alongside more familiar Unthanks material. SOLD OUT. Waiting List available, contact Box Office for more details.

14 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Fureys at 8pm. The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years. Expect tears, laughter, sadness and joy from this world-class folk band. Tickets £20. Call 01759 301547 for more details.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members from beginners to experienced photographers. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details about the band.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Exhibition

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Studio exhibition of works by artist and printmaker Belinda Hazlerigg. Featuring Yorkshire Wolds landscapes and seascapes. Tuesday 2 April to Saturday 25 May. Free entry. For opening times visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

Send your listings

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date it is staged.