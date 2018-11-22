Find out what is happening in Pocklington and Market Weighton this week

Are you looking foe something to do over the next couple of weeks? Check out what is happening in this extensive list of events.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Market Weighton, Pocklington and surrounding villages.

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Award winning Jazz guitarist Martin Taylor teams up with acoustic and slide guitar virtuoso Martin Simpson, adding to each other’s songs. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.

Pocklington

Methodist Church: Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) is holding a Christmas Stall between 10am to 11.30am. The group will be selling fairtrade items for Christmas supplied by Fairer World.

24 November

Bishop Wilton

Bishop Wilton Hall: St Edith’s Church in Bishop Wilton will be hosting its annual bazaar between 10am and noon. The event, held in Bishop Wilton Hall, will feature various fantastic stalls including ones selling gifts, crafts, cakes and home produce. Refreshments will be available.

Pocklington

All Saints Church: An evening of Gilbert and Sullivan with the Celebration Singers at 7.30pm, featuring music from ‘Yeomen of the Guard’, ‘Gondoliers’ and ‘Trial by Jury’. Cost £8 per person including light refreshments (children £2). Call 01759 306045 for advance tickets/more information or pay on the door on the night.

Christian Fellowship: Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) is holding a Christmas Stall between 2pm to 4pm. The group will be selling fairtrade items for Christmas supplied by Fairer World in York.

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: Table Top Sale between 10 am and 1.30pm. Lots of stalls and light lunch. Proceeds for Martin House Hospice and church funds.

25 November

Pocklington

St Mary and St Joseph’s Church: Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) is holding a Christmas Stall between 10.15am to 11.15am. The group will be selling fairtrade items for Christmas supplied by Fairer World in York.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: A Christmas Craft Fair and Santa’s Grotto will be held between 10am and 3pm. Fun for all the family. There’s homemade crafts, Christmas gifts, vintage items, children’s crafts, bouncy castle, hook-a-duck, and face painting. Entry to the fair is free.

28 November

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: Mount Pleasant Junior School Choir at 2pm. Donations for Mount Pleasant Junior School and St John’s.

30 November

Pocklington

Arts Centre: Folk singer Thea Gilmore will perform part of her acoustic Christmas party UK tour. For details or to book tickets call the Box Office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

1 December

Pocklington

All Saints Church: Pocklington Singers will be performing at 7.30pm. Michael Cooper, musical director, will be conducting the Singers and the four soloists, Ann Roberts (soprano), Lamorna Nieuwold- Alto, Robert Peel (tenor) and Peter Cooper (bass). Tickets are £10 adults and £1 for under 18s. Available from the Church Office, Readwell and Wright, Pocklington Music Shop.

Londesborough

All Saints Church: Christmas Tree Festival between 11am and 3pm. Tickets £4 per person, children free. Includes refreshments in the Reading Room.

Nunburnholme

TOTTERDOWN HILL FARM: Start your Christmas celebrations with a Wine Tasting Evening, from 7pm to 10pm, sample a range of quality mystery wines and guess which ones our hosts are describing; a hearty supper will be served. Tickets are £25 per person and include the wine tasting and supper. Call 01759 304311 to book a place.

2 December

Londesborough

All Saints Church: Christmas Tree Festival between 11am and 3pm. Tickets £4 per person, children free. Includes refreshments in the Reading Room.

5 December

Pocklington

Town centre: Christmas Late Night from 5:30pm to 8pm. See the BeWiser Ducati British Superbike Show Bike. There will be some goody bags and a chance for people to sit on the bike and have their photo taken.

6 December

Market Weighton

Town Centre: Market Weighton’s Christmas Tree Switch-on event will be held near the Giant Bradley statue at 6pm. There will be the rock choir, school choir, market stalls, children’s rides, full size lit-up tractor, fire engine and police car, Brian’s balloons. Roads leading to the High Street will be closed from 5pm.

7 December

Pocklington

Arts Centre: Americana Music Award nominee Courtney Marie Andrews returns with her new album ‘May Your Kindness Remain’ in her only Northern UK tour date of 2018. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.

8 December

Pocklington

Arts Centre: The Grand Old Uke of York Christmas Shenanigans Tour. This night promises to be a “riot of both festive and non-festive classics”. Saturday 8 December, 8pm. Tickets £10 and £5 (under 18). Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.

Bishop Wilton

Wilton Hall: Fundraiser for St Leonard’s Hospice. Food, fun and stalls. Children especially welcome. 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

9 December

Pocklington

Arts Centre: Sleeping Beauty – Festive family fun packed with songs, slapstick, silliness, audience participation, and all the fairy tale magic of traditional pantomime from Talegate Theatre at 2.30pm. 2.30pm. Tickets £9, £8 (under 21) and £31 (family ticket).

Market Weighton

Community Hall: Christmas Carol Concert by candlelight with the Weighton Waytes Choir at 2pm. Includes sings-a-lons, jokes and rerfreshments/mince pies served to your table. Admission £5 per person. Payable at the Door. Contact I King on 01430 872707 for more details.

15 December

Londesborough

Londesborough Hall: Traditional Christmas Fair. Join a fun-filled traditional fair in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Londesborough Church between 1pm and 4pm. Father Christmas will be attending. Children will also be given a map to go on a festive treasure hunt around Londesborough Hall. Other attractions include a Hurdy Gurdy, carol singers, tombola, raffle, craft stalls, christmas gift stalls, mulled wine and a variety of refreshments.

22 December

Bishop Wilton

St Edith’s Church: Christmas Tree Festival, fund raising for St Edith’s Church and MacMillan Cancer Support. 10am to 4pm.

10 January

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Searchers have added a second date in Pocklington. This Farewell ‘solo’ Concert will also feature many album tracks and well-known favourites,

as well as anecdotes and a look back on their remarkable career. Tickets, at £30 each, are on sale now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome. Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members from beginners to experienced photographers. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details about the band.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone. If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date held.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Send your listings

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date it is held.