Filey woman, 65, in court charged with murdering her partner

A 65-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her 70-year-old partner.

Sheila Lockridge, from Filey, was arrested after police were called to a property in Gristhorpe on Sunday night where her partner, Dianne Williamson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, was remanded in custody and appeared at York Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

The court clerk read out the charge in which the Crown Prosecution Service alleges that Lockridge murdered Ms Williamson at a property in the village on Sunday, September 2.

Lockridge spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth and was not required to enter a plea at this stage.

The case was adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday) when Lockridge will appear at Leeds Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

Police said in a statement that officers and paramedics were called to the Gristhorpe property at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

Following the discovery of Ms Williamson’s body, Lockridge was taken in for questioning while officers investigated the circumstances of the death.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ms Williamson’s family said: “We are heartbroken and finding it very hard to come to terms with what has happened. The family would like to be left alone at this difficult time.”