Figures show seven out of eight East Riding residents are missing vital NHS health check

Nearly seven out of eight people have missed out on a “vital” health MOT designed to catch potentially killer conditions early in the East Riding of Yorkshire, figures show.

Adults aged between 40 and 74 in England should be invited for an NHS health check-up by their local authority every five years.

The check is designed to spot early signs of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease and dementia, and to treat those found to be at risk.

Figures from Public Health England show just 13% of the 110,100 eligible adults in the area had a check in the five years to December 2018, meaning 95,200 people missed out. However, the figures reveal 22,800 of these were never offered an appointment by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Lucy Martin, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said this was “very concerning”.

She said: “These checks can be vital in detecting those at risk of heart and circulatory diseases, and could potentially save thousands of lives,”

Report by Harriet Clugston