Fight for school crossing patrol

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School and the village’s parish council are looking at ways to get the school’s crossing patrol reinstated.

The school has been without a crossing patrol officer (SCPO) since December.

Representatives from the school and parish council discussed the situation at a public meeting earlier this month.

They are looking at ways of funding a SCPO in the short term pending a new risk assessment called a PV2 count.

The PV2 count measures the degree of conflict between pedestrians crossing the road and the two-way traffic flow.

The school is currently canvassing interest from the local community to fill the SCPO role.

It is hoped that once a suitable person has been identified, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) will then undertake the relevant DBS checks and safeguarding training prior to starting.

The school said that once the SCP site has been operating for a period of time the ERYC would commission another PV2 count in line with national guidelines.

Steve Woodhouse, headteacher at Holme on Spalding Moor School, said: “I would like to thank the community for attending the public meeting and giving their support.

“It was a very positive meeting and we have a clear way forward.

“We hope to have a temporary officer in place as soon as possible.

“I am sure that the second count will be more realistic and the local authority can then reconsider its position on funding the role.”

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The school crossing patrol officer who worked at this site in Holme On Spalding Moor left in December.

“Before we recruit any new school crossing patrol officer the council needs to carry out a new risk assessment and carry out a vehicle and pedestrian assessment, in line with national road safety guidelines.

“Following these assessments, this site in Holme On Spalding Moor did not meet the national criteria.

“However, we are listening to the concerns of the school and we are looking to meet them to review and discuss a way forward.”