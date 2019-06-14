Fifth of East Riding ‘at high risk of flooding’

One-fifth of all land in the East Riding of Yorkshire has a high risk of flooding, figures reveal.

In 2017, about 23% of land in the East Riding – 550 square kilometres – had a high risk of flooding, according to recently released data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Agriculture was most prevalent in the areas, taking up 82% of flood risk land. Houses covered less than 1%.

The figures include places with at least a 1% chance of flooding from rivers or a one in 200 chance of flooding from the sea each year – though it does not take flood defences into account.

Friends of the Earth’s head of science, Mike Childs, said: “If we are going to stop the worst impacts of climate change the Government will have to invest more in cutting carbon pollution as well in investing in flood defence measures such as tree planting.”

Recently, the country’s flood planners issued stark warnings about the threats posed by rivers and rising seas.

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation on its strategy against flooding and coastal erosion, describing floods as potentially lethal.

A spokeswoman for the Environment Agency said: “While our investment in flood and coastal defences will have better protected 300,000 homes and 280,000 hectares of agricultural land by 2021, climate change is accelerating the risk of flooding and we are clear more must be done.”

Article by data reporter Alex Shaw.