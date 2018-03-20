Feature: Pocklington-based film company Fox-Grosnover aiming for Oscars glory

Two sisters from Bolton near Pocklington have produced a short film in East Yorkshire.

The film, entitled Coming Home, has been created for submission at next year’s Oscar and BAFTA awards.

A scene from the short film.

Natalie Grosnover and Jo Fox formed Fox-Grosnover Films to create the work which was produced locally.

With a quality cast and production crew the sisters have high hopes of it making an impact on the international film festival circuit.

They are hoping to enter the film into the same category as British movie The Silent Child, which claimed an Oscar earlier this month.

Their film is a story of hope – telling the tale of its heroine Andie and her struggle to find a way to tell her young son, that his mummy is not coming home.

The Fox-Grosnover crew takes time out between scenes.

The film follows an emotional journey for the family on the barren and desolate Moors of Yorkshire as they struggle to come to terms with their grief.

The cast and crew include Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ern Herrman and actress Rebecca Root, fresh from the set of the Jacques Audiard film the Sisters Brothers with Joachim Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal. Rebecca was also in the Danish Girl and is the star of the BBC drama Boy meets Girl.

Singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes provides the soundtrack.

Natalie said: “It’s an ambitious first attempt, which we have busily and tenaciously put together from last October.

Filming on location.

“It is a topical piece not only because it is local, and written, directed and produced by women, but it is also aimed at being an incredibly high-quality piece of work, hopefully with the potential to go to Cannes and beyond.

“The screenplay was written by my sister, Jo, an Oscars’ Nicholl Fellowship screenwriting competition finalist and a Blue Cat International Screen writing finalist.

“We really wanted to give her the opportunity to turn her words into a reality.

“Its key theme is that sisters really are ‘doing it for themselves’ and that it is never too late to change direction and aim to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

Actress Rebecca Root during the filming of Coming Home.

“Our stunning locations include the lovely hills and valleys of East Yorkshire. We have great confidence that our dedicated team have the ability and drive to make this film really memorable and beautiful.”

The production still needs some funding to hit its £12,000 target. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cominghomefilm for more details.