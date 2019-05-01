Feasibility study on Burnby Hall plans

Two of the country’s leading heritage consultants will be spending the next few months undertaking a detailed study of Burnby Hall – and the plans to turn it into a heritage and community centre for Pocklington and district.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s community asset transfer offer would reunite Burnby Hall with the adjacent Burnby Hall Gardens and see ownership of the building taken on by the charitable trust that runs the gardens.

However, East Riding’s offer is conditional on the plan being financially robust and sustainable.

Support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has enabled the study to examine if and how the vision for the hall to become a community and visitor facility that would also house recent local archaeological finds can be turned into a reality.

After a competitive tendering and interview process, the Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum trust has chosen Jura Consultants to lead the feasibility study; while a Governance review into how the trust would best manage the whole site will be undertaken by museum governance and strategy specialists, Culture Runner. Sarah Oswald, from The Authentic Spark, will also support the trust as its heritage mentor.

Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum trust chairman, Paul Lee, said: “We were very impressed by the presentations and track records of both Jura Consultants and Culture Runner. Their proposals fitted perfectly with our vision to turn Burnby Hall into a top-class community and heritage facility.”

Jura Consultants have worked on a series of major heritage and cultural projects throughout the UK, including leading museums and art galleries, historic buildings and visitor attractions.

In Pocklington they will head a multi-disciplinary team to conduct an options appraisal and business plan for the restoration and re-use of Burnby Hall.

The study team includes conservation specialists and architects; exhibition designers, surveyors and consulting engineers to consider a range of potential use options for Burnby Hall; balancing the need for funding, restoration and operational sustainability that is complementary with existing operations at Burnby Hall Gardens.

Jura’s brief will also include consultation in the next few months with stakeholders, interested parties and the local community; and details of community participation and consultation will be announced shortly.

The feasibility study and report is scheduled to be completed by mid-September, with the aim that it will facilitate the next step of grant and funding applications to support the hall plan.