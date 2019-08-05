Father and son prosecuted for fly-tipping on road used by emergency services

A father and son have been ordered to pay a total of £3,051 for fly-tipping on a road used by the emergency services to access the M18 motorway.

Jeffrey Smith, of Broomhill Avenue, Knottingley, and his son Geoffrey Smith, of Wembley Road, Moorends, were paid £40 to remove waste from a house in Snaith - but the waste was later found dumped on the access road off Greenland Lane, near Rawcliffe Bridge.

Both father and son appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 July.

Jeffrey Smith had pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste at an earlier hearing.

He was fined £250 and was ordered to pay £691 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His son Geoffrey Smith pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care by not making reasonable checks that waste he was responsible for was transferred to a licensed waste carrier.

He was fined £250 and was ordered to pay £1,800 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His previous conviction for similar fly-tipping offences was taken into account by the magistrates.

The court heard a streetscene staff member from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found a pile of waste dumped on Greenland Lane on 1 October last year.

The rubbish, including wood, dismantled furniture, a mattress, boxes, DVDs and VHS videos, had been tipped on an access road which is used by the police, fire and ambulance services to reach the M18 motorway in an emergency.

Evidence was found at the scene relating to an address in Snaith. Streetscene enforcement officers investigating the case discovered a resident at the property knew Mr Smith Jnr and had arranged for him to remove waste from the property for £40 during a house move.

When interviewed, both Jeffrey and Geoffrey Smith admitted collecting the waste from the property in Snaith.

But Mr Smith Jnr claimed he had been dropped off at home on the way back, and it was his father who went on to dump the rubbish.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to remind residents of the risks of using unlicensed firms or individuals to remove waste.

To help prevent fly-tipping, residents are encouraged to use the SCRAP Code, a list of simple checks people can use to make sure they are hiring a genuine waste carrier.

Firms operating legally will hold a waste carriers’ licence and be registered with the Environment Agency. Residents can check that registration online at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register or by calling 03708 506 506.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “To be clear, we will investigate all fly-tipping offences and will take action against those responsible.

“But we need the public’s help to prevent fly-tipping in the first place.

“We want residents to follow the SCRAP Code when they hire someone to remove waste. The code gives simple advice, such as asking for a receipt and taking the person’s details, which can prevent people falling victim to bogus operators.”