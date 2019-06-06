Farmer honoured for wonderful wildlife work

A local farmer has been recognised for his nature conservation work.

James O’Gram, who owns three farms in Hayton, Allerthorpe and Great Givendale, was awarded the Tye Trophy for Conservation and Environmental Improvement by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Mr O’Gram has worked hard to help nature, including measures to encourage insects, rare arable plants, soil improvement and provide wild birds a place to live and feed.

The society has now put him forward for the North of England award.

A farm spokesman said: “We have been part of the RSPB’s farmland bird counts which highlighted how diverse the species of birds on our farm are, and most excitingly showed we have nine out of the 10 bird species of farmland conservational interest.

“The RSPB volunteer told us it is the best farm across East Yorkshire for bird numbers and species, which is a great indicator of a balanced eco system on the farm.

“With farmers getting so much criticism and blame for environmental problems it is fantastic to have been recognised.”