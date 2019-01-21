Fangfoss pupils’ joy at Number 10 letter

When children at St Martin’s CofE Primary School in Fangfoss returned from the holidays recently there was a surprise waiting for them – a letter from the Prime Minister Theresa May!

As part of their literacy lessons, the nine to 11-year-olds in Class 4 had learnt about writing a persuasive letter.

A pupil at St Martin's CofE Primary School posts a letter about unsustainable palm oil production to the Prime Minister Theresa May.

They decided to write about unsustainable palm oil production and sent their letters to the Prime Minister as well as to food companies and producers of beauty products.

During their online research, they had discovered that the habitats of many animals, including orangutans, and the places where indigenous peoples live, are destroyed during the production of unsustainable palm oil.

The children discovered palm oil is used in many household products and much of the processed food we buy.

The letters were posted and the children were delighted to receive a reply from Number 10 thanking them for sharing their thoughts on this important matter.

The letter sent to the school by Number 10 Downing Street.

The letter went on to say that their original letter would be passed onto DEFRA, the Government department dealing with palm oil and the children have received a reply from DEFRA too!

Class teacher Theresa Brindley said: “It’s great that the children have realised they have a voice through the power of the pen and we very much appreciate receiving a reply from the Prime Minister’s office.”

Interim head teacher Julia Elliott added: “This activity has really helped our children learn about our wider responsibilities and the part we can play in helping to protect our world.”

