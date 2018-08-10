Fangfest set to provide two days of art fun

Preparations are well underway for an arts and crafts festival that will reach a major milestone this time around.

Organisers of Fangfest, the popular annual festival of the practical arts in Fangfoss, are celebrating its 20th year.

The event concentrates on traditional crafts and art and provides two days of fun and fascination for visitors to the village.

The festival is a platform for craftspeople and artists to showcase their work.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September and organisers expect it to be the best one so far.

Lynn Grant at Fangfoss Pottery said: “There will be demonstrations of clay pot throwing and raku firing, painting, wood turning, stone carving and rocking horse making.

“Visitors can have a go at many of the crafts on show, as well as the opportunity to buy top quality products direct from the makers.

“There will be bargains galore and something for all the family.

“There’s the opportunity to paint a picture, make a pot, a basket, a wooden spoon or even a rocking horse!

“See how the experts do it and then have a go yourself.

“There will also be a flower festival, scarecrow hunt, archery, fun fair, ice creams and a marvellous display of classic cars.

“The festival is free to enter so make a note in your diary.

“This year’s Fangfest will be the best ever.”

Visit www.facebook.com/fangfest to find out more about this year’s festival.