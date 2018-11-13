Fairtrade events flagged up

Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) is hosting a series of Christmas stalls in Pocklington during November.

The first will take place this coming Sunday (18 November) between 11.45am and 12.30pm at Pocklington All Saints Church.

This will be followed with a stall at the Methodist Church on Friday 23 November between 10am and 11.30am.

On Saturday 24 November another stall will be held at Pocklington Christian Fellowship between 2pm and 4pm.

The last event will take place on Sunday 25 November at St Mary and St Joseph’s Church between 10.15am and 11.15am.

Refreshments, using Fairtrade products, will be available at all four events.

A spokesman for FLAG said: “We will be selling fairtrade items for Christmas supplied by Fairer World. These will include gifts, cards and wrapping paper, tree decorations, chocolate confectionery, cake ingredients, Christmas cakes and biscuits.

“Producers in developing countries are often exploited.

“When we buy products with the Fairtrade mark we know that the producers are getting not only a fair wage but also an extra premium to invest in their communities.

“Please choose to visit our Fairtrade stall and buy fair trade items this Christmas.”