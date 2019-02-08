Fairtrade coffee morning held at Pocklington All Saints Church

A Fairtrade coffee morning will be held at All Saints Parish Church in Pocklington during half-term week on Tuesday 19 February.

The event, held by Pocklington Fairtrade and Local produce Action Group (FLAG) between 9.45am and 11.30am, comes ahead of Fairtrade Fortnight (February 25 to March 10).

This year the Fairtrade Foundation is taking a closer look at the lives of cocoa farmers in West Africa: the price of this crop has recently dropped to ‘crisis levels’ and more needs to be done to ensure that farmers receive a living income.

The special theme of the fortnight is ‘She Deserves’ as women often get an even worse deal than the men.

To highlight the theme, this year Pocklington FLAG will be running a Fairtrade stall concentrating on gifts for mothers (nb Mothering Sunday is on 31 March), with plenty of chocolate.

Judith Micklem, chair of Pocklington FLAG, said: “There will also be more general fairly-traded crafts and groceries for sale, as well as a fairtrade hamper to be won.

“Fairtrade baking will be available, to eat with coffee or take away; there will also be some activities for children, and information about fair trade. All profits from this event will go to the Fairtrade Foundation.”