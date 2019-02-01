Fairport Convention to play arts centre

Fairport Convention will play live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday 15 May.
British folk-rock group Fairport Convention will be performing live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) as part of a spring tour.

The band, which has been making great music for over 50 years, will showcase a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and new material at the concert on Wednesday 15 May.

PAC Director, Janet Farmer, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Fairport Convention has been added to what is already shaping up to be a phenomenal spring season of live events.

“Whether you are a long-time fan of the band, or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention will surprise and delight you in equal measure.”

Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy ticktes (£25).