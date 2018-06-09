Exhibition of Wolds images

A photographer whose work has been exhibited at many prestigious venues, including the Royal Geographical Society, is preparing to show his latest images at Pocklington Arts Centre.

York-based Simon Palmour will unveil his latest photographs from a series of black and white images of the high Yorkshire Wolds, which are to be collected in a book entitled The High Wolds, due to be published later this year. From Thursday 14 June visitors to first floor exhibition at the arts centre can gain an early preview of this captivating collection.

Simon, who has fallen in love with the Wolds, said: “If this area was 50 miles from London it would be renowned and lauded. But it’s not and it isn’t. And for that I am thankful.”