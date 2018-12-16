Excellence award for local glamping site

East Cottingwith-based glamping site Wigwam® Holidays Ball Hall Farm has been presented with a prestigious award.

Living in the Shires magazine has presented the site, which opened in June this year, with an Award of Excellence – ‘Glamping Experience of the Year 2019’.

Emma Medley, co-owner of the site which surrounds a peaceful lake within beautiful woodland, said: “We are delighted at being recognised for the hard work that goes into running our Wigwam® Site, even though we have only been open a few months.

“We opened in the early summer and of course we had such fantastic weather!”