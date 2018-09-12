Euan chasing ‘Ordinary Rig’ title in London

A Market Weighton man is hoping for a pants-tastic result when he takes part in the UK’s Most Ordinary Rig competition in London this weekend.

Euan Walker, whose family own The Bay Horse in Market Weighton and who plays for Pocklington Rugby Club, will be trying to claim one of the top three places so he can compete in the ‘Ashes Of Ordinary’ against the top three competitors from Australia.

Euan said: “The competition is called The UK’s Most Ordinary Rig and is trying to find the most ordinary bloke who wears the Budgy Smugglers brand in the UK.

“More than 300 people entered the competition and we are now down to the last 10.

“I entered the competition via a Instagram hashtag #OrdinaryRigUK and the top three from this contest will go down under to compete in the Ashes Of Ordinary against the best three people from Australia.”