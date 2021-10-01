Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller preparing new rescued weasel kit for a life in the wild

Robert E Fuller is currently looking after another rescued weasel kit and is asking people to suggest names.

The animal had been left behind by his mother and picked up by a dog, and the pet’s owner took the kit to the Ryedale Rehabilitation team.

Mr Fuller said: “I don’t want him to get too used to humans so I am keeping him as wild as possible.

“At first he was nervous to leave his box in the release enclosure. He soon became more confident and started to explore the enclosure and the nest area, showing his playful side, which is great as he would normally be playing with siblings. In a few more weeks he will be ready to be released into the wild.”

