Stoats totally take over artist’s garden
Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has been showcasing the antics of a family of stoats around his garden.
The young stoat kits are shown swimming in his children’s paddling pool and bouncing on a trampoline thanks to Mr Fuller’s filming.
He said: “I’ve been following the stoats in my garden for years. Hazel was born here a year ago and now she has her own kits. I got my first view of them when she moved them to another nest. It’s so exciting to see her with her own family.
“The children’s trampoline is a favourite for stoats and Hazel brought her kits to have a play. They seem to love bouncing and cooling off with a lap around the paddling pool.”
Go to tinyurl.com/atrjdvc4 to watch the video.
