Residents passes plan for East Riding household waste recycling sites

The passes are being introduced to ensure that East Riding HWRS are only used by East Riding residents, which should also help reduce queueing at some sites.

Every household in the East Riding will receive their household’s pass in the post by 16 August 2021 advising of changes to waste collection dates. The passes are provided free of charge and can be used for any of the ten East Riding HWRS.

If a pass is not displayed within a vehicle, a site attendant will query whether you are an East Riding resident and whether you have a pass.

As an alternative, a valid driving licence or utility bill will be requested to prove your East Riding address.

Non-East Riding residents will be turned away.

Passes will not be replaced through loss or damage. If residents do misplace their pass they can use an up-to-date driving licence or utility bill displaying an East Riding address instead. All passes will be renewed just before the expiry date of December 2022.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at ERYC, said: “The introduction of these resident’s passes will ensure that residents are getting full use of the waste and recycling facilities available to them.

“I would encourage all residents to keep an eye out for their passes through the post during the months of July and August in preparation for this change in October.”