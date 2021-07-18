Residents asked to look out for butterflies as part of BTO survey

A Ringlet butterfly. Photo by Liz Cutting.

As part of National Butterfly week, the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) is asking people to look out for butterflies in their gardens and take part in its Garden BirdWatch, which also monitors butterflies and other garden wildlife alongside birds.

The survey is free to take part in and is the only one that monitors garden wildlife throughout the year.

Don’t worry if you do not have an in-depth knowledge of butterflies as there are online guides available.

Rob Jaques, BTO Garden BirdWatch, said: “It is not all bad news for our garden butterflies, at least one has done better than usual this year.

“Painted Lady, a migrant species which travels from as far as the Mediterranean and North Africa, has been seen in twice as many gardens in June than a typical year.

“By submitting observations into the BTO GBW we will be able to monitor how they do as the summer progresses, and monitor those species, such as Meadow Brown and Ringlet that are just beginning to emerge.”

“The BTO project has been monitoring garden butterflies since the survey began in 1995 and it is thanks to those people who take part in the survey that we are able to keep an eye on how they are doing year on year.

“The BTO would love more people to tell them about the butterflies they see in their gardens.”