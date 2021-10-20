Information signs placed at Primrose Wood

Julie Watts (Mulgrave Properties) Tina Morley (Rotary co-president) Gerry Hutchinson (Greener Pocklington) Richard Bryon (Mayor of Pocklington) David Smith (Mulgrave Properties) and Brian Snelson (Rotary project lead) at the presentation.

Two signs detailing the flora and fauna at Pocklington’s Primrose Wood have been sponsored and presented by David Smith, sales director of Mulgrave Properties to enhance the visitor experience at the site.

Pocklington Rotary along with Greener Pocklington, the town council, Burnby Hall Gardens, Mulgrave Properties and various volunteers have been working to improve the access and ecology of the wood.

The objectives of the project are to make the wood look as natural as possible; to encourage interest in and knowledge of the wood; to plan a variety of features to be enjoyed by young and old alike and to work with schools and other organisations in increasing environmental awareness.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Areas have been cleared and more trees planted.