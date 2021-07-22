Customers to benefit from better electricity digitalisation and data services under plans released by Northern Powergrid

Northern Powergrid’s head of information systems Paul FittonNorthern Powergrid’s head of information systems Paul Fitton

The provider said the Digitalisation Strategy and Action Plan will benefit customers living in East Riding in the following ways:

○ Provide customers with better access to critical information and be empowered to take connections and other network decisions into their own hands.

○ Use new resources such as a new website and self-service capability, powered by AI and richer data sources.

○ Benefit from greater resilience through more robust cyber security thanks to investments in detection and response technologies.

○ Supporting regional jobs and green economic growth through data-driven, accurate forecasting about electric vehicle and heat pump uptake to support installers and the burgeoning low carbon industry.

Northern Powergrid’s head of information systems Paul Fitton said: “We will significantly expand our use of data for planning and operation of network and customer assets.

“It will become the key to unlocking new capabilities that we can deploy as we drive towards net zero.

“Across our business, the investment in data and digitalisation will modernise the way that we operate, driving down costs and setting the groundwork for a smarter system to benefit all of our customers.”