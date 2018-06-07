Entry forms for Market Weighton’s Summer Garden Competition are now available

Entry forms for this year’s Market Weighton Summer Garden Competition are now available from the Town Hall Office, Post Office, newsagent, library, or can be downloaded www.marketweightontowncouncil.gov.uk.

The competition closing date for entries is Monday 2 July and judging day is Monday 16 July.

The town council would particularly like to hear from new residents who are entering their gardens for the first time.

The awards will be presented at an event held in the Community Hall in October when all the gardeners who enter can take part in a quiz accompanied by a free buffet supper.

Call Stacey Jayne Bellamy on 01430 871430 for more information.