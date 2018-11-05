Enterprising times at Woldgate School

Woldgate School and Sixth Form College has joined the Peter Jones Foundation as an academy to champion Enterprise and Business.

Academies act as hubs of outstanding enterprise provision with pupils and sixth form students receiving pioneering support to start businesses and achieve globally recognised A-level and BTEC qualifications in business, enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Enterprise academy graduates also have access to the Peter Jones Alumni programme that links students to a broader network and exclusive suite of resources.

A spokesman for Woldgate School and Sixth Form said: “We are pleased to announce that we have been selected by the foundation as a high performing school to become a Peter Jones Enterprise Academy.

“We will, therefore, be welcoming a very successful ‘dragon’ and business tycoon from the BBC programme Dragons Den to partner with the school.

“Pupils will also receive funding to start their own business while at school – genuine, practical, real-world experiences that will allow them to put what they have learnt to the test, learning by doing.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the foundation and are very excited by the unique opportunities the programme will bring for our pupils, but as a regional hub, for pupils and teachers in York and across the region as well.”