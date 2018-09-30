Enjoy top beers and music at Pocktoberfest

Pocktoberfest 2018 will be packed with good beers and gins, plus good music and food when it returns in the Pocktoberfest marquee at Pocklington rugby club on Saturday 6 October from 1pm to 10pm.

Pocktoberfest was first held in the town in 2004 and quickly became a key event in Pocklington’s social calendar.

The beer and music festival returns for 2018 with its familiar format of beers and gins from near and far, food stalls and leading local bands and performers.

There will be more than 20 real ales, lagers and ciders on offer, from both Yorkshire brewers and further afield.

Pocklington’s own Bone Machine Brewery and Elvington’s Pivovar lead the local craft brews, while the organisers have sourced seasonal casks including Autumn Red from Edinburgh and Bonkers Conkers from Suffolk.

To make sure no-one is excluded there are Prosecco and gin bars, including craft gins from Barmby Moor’s Hooting Owl distillery, plus ample soft drinks available. The headline music comes from leading seven-piece rock band InnTransit; with support from half a dozen popular local performers including The Pokies Duo, Megan Preece, Black Dogs and Pint ‘N Half.

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and includes a Pocktoberfest commemorative glass and programme and a free first drink.

Tickets are available from the Pocklington RUFC bar, and from RM English Pet Food shop and Hunters Estate Agents in Pocklington or via the Pocktoberfest Facebook page.