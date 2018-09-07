Enjoy canal’s hidden gems

Canal and River Trust volunteers are leading free guided walks to give visitors an insight into Pocklington Canal’s varied past.

The charity, which cares for 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales, has helped set up a regular walking programme of two walks per month as part of a broader project funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A three-mile walk takes place on the second Sunday of the month at 1pm, starting at the Canal Head Information Centre, while a six-mile walk takes place on the third Wednesday of the month at 10.30am starting at Melbourne Arms Moorings.

The Wednesday 19 September six-mile walk is held the same day as the monthly afternoon tea and bake sale in the Melbourne Methodist Chapel, which walkers may like to visit for refreshments following their outing.

This event runs from 2pm to 4pm and is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lizzie Dealey, Pocklington Canal project officer at Canal and River Trust, said: “Whether you know the area well or are a newcomer, it’s always rewarding to find out a little more about Pocklington’s past from friendly people.”

Visit: canalrivertrust.org.uk/places-to-visit/pocklington to find out more details about events at the canal.