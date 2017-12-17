Enjoy a winter stroll and walk off Christmas dinner

Residents will have the chance to walk off their Christmas dinner by joining one of the local events organised as part of Ramblers Festival of Winter Walks.

There are four walks organised by walking groups with the first taking place on Boxing Day.

They are:

A Boxing Day walk from Millington Church at 10am (run by Pocklington Ramblers). Moderate 9-mile walk.

A walk from Fridaythorpe Pond on Wednesday 3 January at 10am (run by Pocklington Ramblers). Moderate 10-mile walk.

A walk from Fridaythorpe Pond on Sunday 7 January at 10am (run by Pocklington Ramblers). Moderate 11-mile walk.

A walk from Towthorpe Corner Lay-by, A614, on Sunday 7 January at 10am (run by Scarborough and District Ramblers). Moderate 8-mile walk.

Chief executive of the Ramblers, Vanessa Griffiths, said: “Winter is a wonderful time to get outdoors and enjoy your surroundings in the fresh air, but it can drop to the bottom of the list among all the competing demands of the holidays. Our Festival of Winter Walks offers an easy way to head out for a winter wander with friends and family.

“And if you feel like you’ve over indulged on turkey and mince pies, it’s a great way to help you kick start those New Year fitness resolutions too. If you need a little help in staying motivated, we’ve got just the thing. Sign up to our free online tracker, which allows you to log your walking activity and monitor your progress – a great way to make sure you keep walking.”

Visit www.ramblers.org.uk/winter for more details of free group walks in the area.