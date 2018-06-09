Enjoy a brush with wild woods at exhibition

Life-like paintings of red squirrels, fox, deer, badgers and owls take centre stage in a major new exhibition by wildlife artist Robert E Fuller.

The former Woldgate School pupil, known for his meticulous detail, is turning his attention to woodland wildlife for the new show, which runs at his gallery in Thixendale from Saturday 16 June to Sunday 8 July.

The new collection draws on a lifetime of watching wildlife and each painting is the result of intensive research into the nature and habits of creatures that live in the woods.

The exhibition is inspired by the news that the Government has pledged £5.7m to create a new forest stretching from Hull to Liverpool.

Visitors can also book on guided walks to see owls in the countryside, kids bushcraft events in Allerthorpe and Millington Woods and bird watching in Nunburnholme, Wharram Percy, Millington and Thixendale.

Mr Fuller said: “For this project I have focused on animals living in or near woodland and have included badgers that I watch from a treetop hide here on the Yorkshire Wolds, red squirrels that inhabit woodland in the Dales, and foxes I have watched at Dalby Forest.

“I think the new ‘northern forest’ plan is a fantastic project and I’d like to do what I can to support it. Woodland provides essential habitat for so much wildlife. This project will provide connected wildlife corridors which will enable species to thrive.”

Visit www.robertefuller.com for a full list of events and more information.