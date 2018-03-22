Engineering new metal business

The owner of a full service sheet metalwork manufacturer has utilised his industry knowledge and experience to set up Fresh Metal – a new firm based in Pocklington.

The brainchild of Charles Corner, managing director of Malton Laser, Fresh Metal will offer a number of bespoke, high-end metal products to a variety of markets.

Operating from a 6,000 sq ft unit in Pocklington, Mr Corner will work closely with his operations manager to manufacture a diverse range of premium, upmarket metal products.

The first product range by Fresh Metal is currently in development and is being designed specifically for architects and interior designers.

Mr Corner said: “Thanks to the use of revolutionary metal fabrication equipment, we will provide an efficient, precise service to wide ranging target audiences and markets.”