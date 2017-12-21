Emily is top of the crops for Princess Trust

A Wilberfoss School pupil took part in a hair-raising event to bring in much-needed funds for the Princess Trust.

Emily Granton, 10, had her long locks chopped during the school’s collective worship assembly by teaching assistant and hair dresser Andrea Halliwell.

Emily is pictured with her shorter style.

Kind hearted Emily had 19 inches of her hair cut off.

The hair is being donated to the Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children that suffer hair loss due to cancer treatment, alopecia and other illnesses.

Emily said: “I was excited and nervous ahead of the hair cut. I really wanted to help the poorly children.”

Emily’s mum Wendy said: “The school was very supportive of Emily in her drive to raise funds.

“There was a bake sale during a special assembly, posters were put up around the school, and there was also a collection box.

“We have managed to raise more than £100.”

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk to find out more about the Princess Trust.