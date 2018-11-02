Elvington museum in volunteer staff appeal

A popular attraction in the Pocklington and district area is appealing for new volunteers.

Due to the usual cycle of personal circumstances, the Yorkshire Air Museum is recruiting new volunteer staff.

Consistently rated in the top 10 of Things To Do in the York area, the museum owes much of its popularity to the team of volunteer stewards and guides.

These teams are the first people visitors see when they arrive and are key to helping people to get the maximum enjoyment from a visit by providing a warm welcome and explaining everything the venue has to offer.

Full training and induction to the museum will be given for suitable candidates.

The museum stands on the site of former RAF Elvington in North Yorkshire, a former World War Two airfield used extensively by Allied bomber crews during the war.

It is recognised throughout Europe as the “Allied Air Forces Memorial”, attracting visitors from across the world and undertaking significant events across UK and France.

With 60 historic aircraft and vehicles and 15 permanent exhibitions across the 22 acre location, most visitors take three or four hours to explore the wide variety of exhibits so the team of stewards and guides are on hand each day to answer questions and explain the history of the aircraft collection and buildings.

A museum spokesman said: “Some potential candidates for steward and guide duties at the museum may be deterred by thinking that a deep knowledge of aviation is needed, when in fact, our volunteers come from a wide variety of backgrounds.”

Administration manager Sandrine Bauchet said: “These volunteer roles are very important to the life of the museum.

“They are, in fact, the public face of the museum.”

If you feel that you have the time and skills to be a Yorkshire Air Museum volunteer, contact Sandrine online at museum@yorkshireairmuseum.org or by telephone on 01904 608595.