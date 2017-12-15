Elliot shows qualities to ensure promotion

A former Market Weighton School pupil was put through his paces when he took his first step up the Army’s promotion ladder recently.

Lance Corporal Elliot Simpson, 20, was on Exercise Black Leader – a three-week leadership course for Royal Logistic Corps soldiers to give them the required skills as they promote from private to lance corporal.

After two weeks in the classroom learning about the role of a Junior Non-Commissioned Officers, LCpl Simpson went out on the STANTA ranges in Norfolk.

LCpl Simpson, a driver with Colchester-based 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps, said: “We’ve gone back to the skills and drills we learnt in basic training. To me, being a good leader is about having the confidence in your own abilities to set an example for others to follow.”