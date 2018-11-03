Ellie joins Marie Curie fundraising team as volunteer

Ellie Beckett, a former administrator from Pocklington, has recently signed up to volunteer for Marie Curie in memory of her husband Donald Headley.

Ellie is now a collection box coordinator in the Pocklington area and has applied to volunteer in the office based in Elvington.

Don, who was diagnosed with myeloma in November 2016 and passed away less than 12 months later, was cared for by Marie Curie nurses during the night in the comfort of his own home.

Ellie said: “After taking part in collections for the first time during the Great Daffodil Appeal in March 2018, I was inspired to join the team of dedicated supporters to help raise more vital funds for the charity.

“I have so much gratitude for the team of nurses who cared for Donald that I wanted to give something back to the charity so that other local people can benefit from the service they provide.

“I have very fond memories of Marie Curie nurse Caroline Leslie who, at the time, was learning the art of cross stitch.

“As a veteran needleworker, I was able to provide her with guidance and advice when she got stuck – which helped take my mind off things.”

There are various roles available locally for anyone interested in helping to make a difference and the Pocklington Fundraising Group is always on the lookout for new members.

Email natalie.atherly@mariecurie.org.uk or call 01904 755260 for more information.