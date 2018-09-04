Ellerton Priory church open for National Heritage scheme

Ellerton Priory church and its lovely churchyard will be open for the National Heritage Open Days scheme between 10.30am and 5.30pm this Sunday (9 September).

The church has just been given two ancient bells.

They will be on show, together with a small exhibition about bells and their history, in which York has played a great part.

Dr Richard Baker will be here to explain the secret world of moths, there will be entertaining tours of the church at 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm, while Ann Sotheran will answer questions on Ellerton’s wonderful stained glass.

A spokesman for the event said: “Generous portions of Michael’s famous cakes come with real coffee or tea made in a proper pot.

“Stalls will include local produce, plants, a tombola, second-hand books, cards and guide books.

“Car parking is plentiful and free (no dogs in the car park, sadly), so why not bring a late-Summer picnic to share with friends in the churchyard?”