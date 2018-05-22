Elizabeth on trend with catwalk show

Fashion student Elizabeth Snook has exhibited her designs on the catwalk of the York College Fashion Show at The Principal York.

This was the finalé to her Extended Diploma in Fashion and Clothing course.

Elizabeth, formerly of Woldgate College, called her collection ‘Change Your Face’, inspired by the work of Jean Michel Basquiat.

York College Fashion Tutor Marie Neal Smith said this year’s Fashion Show was particularly exciting.

She said: “The students have used Jean Michel Basquiat’s ‘Boom for Real’ exhibition as the main source of inspiration for their final major project collections.

“They explored a wide variety of topics, including slavery and using restrictive clothing to replicate having freedom taken away.”