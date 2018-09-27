Electrical goods amnesty event to be held at Market Weighton

An electrical goods amnesty event will be held in Market Weighton today (Thursday 27 September) between 4pm and 7pm.

The event, organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will be based in the Tesco car park off Southgate.

Small electrical items –no bigger than a microwave please – can be brought for recycling, including: Toasters, kettles, irons, food mixers, blenders, sandwich makers, coffee machines, hairdryers, hair straighteners, electric toothbrushes, electric razors, mobile phones, laptops, desktop computers, printers, radios, game consoles, DVD players, chargers, speakers, remote control toys, table lamps, electric fans, electric heaters, and power tools.

All of the items collected will be taken to the East Riding’s household waste recycling sites, where they will be sent for recycling.

The amnesty events have been organised by the council’s waste and recycling officers to mark National Recycle Week 2018.

The amnesties are taking place to encourage residents to take their old electrical items to their local household waste recycling site – instead of putting them in their bins at home.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “By running these amnesties we are giving residents a chance to bring along their unwanted small electrical items for recycling and reminding them to use their local household waste recycling site in future.”