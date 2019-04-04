Electrical goods amnesty event in Pocklington

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to hold 14 electrical goods amnesty events across the East Riding during April and May – including one in Pocklington.

Residents are encouraged to bring along unwanted or broken electrical items (no larger than a microwave) to the events, where they will be collected for recycling or reuse by the council’s waste and recycling officers.

The amnesty event in Pocklington will take place at Pocklington Football Club, The Balk, on Wednesday, April 24 between 1.30pm and 3pm.

The amnesties are being held to encourage residents not to place electrical items in their bins at home. Each year thousands of electrical items are found in the waste collected from residents’ blue and green bins – but they can’t be recycled that way.

The first amnesty events were held in September last year in Goole, Beverley, Driffield, Cottingham, Hornsea and Market Weighton to mark National Recycling Week.

Unwanted electrical items should normally be taken to any of the East Riding’s 10 household waste recycling sites, which are open every day from 10am to 5pm.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Residents have made the East Riding the number one recycler in the country and do an amazing job of recycling at home.

“But we still find issues with some electrical items being placed in household bins instead of being taken to household waste recycling sites.”