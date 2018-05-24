Educational times at Burnby Hall

Burnby Hall Gardens has launched a new suite of dedicated cross-curricular educational resources for schools.

The new equipment includes a handling resource for KS1/KS2 complementing the current museum collection.

The new range of educational items used to explore the venue's history.

A teacher information pack for secondary and primary schools has also been developed, exploring the history and nature of Burnby Hall Gardens.

As well as the pack, the venue has built a new learning-zone on-site for schools to use.

Pocklington Community Junior School has been working closely with Burnby Hall Gardens to help design the educational resources.

The school visited the hall to pilot the handling collection and had a great day testing the resources.

Afterwards the teachers and pupils were asked for their feedback about their experiences.

On Thursday 14 June, between 4.30pm and 6pm, the venue is hosting a Teacher Twilight session.

The evening will include a tour of the garden and teachers will get the chance to explore the new resources.

Learning and participation officer Rachel Mort said: “We have been working very closely with Pocklington Community Junior School to ensure that we create a resource which is cross-curricular and meets the needs of both students and teachers.

“The students left Burnby Hall enthused, discussing different cultures, history and geographic locations.

“Our new handling collection for KS1/KS2 contains original and replica objects from the museum collection.

“Students can discuss important topics, track the Stewart family across the globe, and explore new cultures along the way.

“The Stewart family has a fascinating history and these new resources bring that story to life.”

The new educational resources are part of the Golden Jubilee Restoration Project, funded in thanks to National Lottery Players.

Anyone interested in the Teacher Twilight event can visit www.burnbyhallgardens.com for more details.