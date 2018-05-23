Bug-busting tips on hand to help pupils

Children at a number of Pocklington and Market Weighton primary schools have received hand hygiene lessons from specialist NHS teams.

Health care support workers from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust offered the bug-busting tips during visits to the area’s primary schools.

Using a glitter gel and ultraviolet light box to illuminate germs, they taught the children to beat infections by keeping their hands clean.

Denise Johnston, who helped deliver the fun sessions for the Trust’s Integrated Specialist Public Health Nursing Team (ISPHNS), said: “It was extremely rewarding.

“We have promoted skills that children can use throughout their lives and share with their families and the wider community. Teachers have been impressed, commenting that they have been able to upgrade and improve practices and facilities following our visit.

“Our aim was to promote basic hand hygiene skills, to minimise the risk of spreading infections and ultimately reduce absence from school.

“Good attendance has a positive impact on children’s health and wellbeing and ultimately improves their outcomes.”

Nicola Furness, Public Health Commissioning Lead for East Riding Council, thanked the Trust’s team, adding: “Denise and her colleagues came to display their handwashing lesson plan information and photos. It looks great and is a really useful example of the information, support and advice provided by ISPHNS in primary schools.”