Barmby pupils learn about Fairtrade

Pupils at Barmby Moor CE Primary School have been learning about the importance of fairly traded produce.

The whole school took part in Fairtrade Fortnight, where activities included a Fairtrade breakfast and fashion show.

Tucking into Fairtrade food at Barmby Moor School.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children also took part in a Fairtrade bake-off in classes using Fairtrade ingredients such as chocolate, bananas and flour, with Class 5’s Fairtrade chocolate pancakes being the eventual winners.”

For two weeks each year thousands of individuals, companies and groups across the UK come together to celebrate the people who grow Fairtrade food.

This year the campaign focused on the people – in particular the women – who grow the cocoa in the chocolate we love so much.