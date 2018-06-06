Economic strategy unveiled by council

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has officially launched the East Riding Economic Strategy 2018-2022.

The document has been prepared by the council and will act as a blueprint in guiding economic activity in the East Riding for the next five years, with the aim of promoting growth in all parts of the area.

The Government launched a national industrial strategy in 2017, outlining its vision to build a Britain for the future.

The strategy identifies four priorities to enable the East Riding to respond to the Government’s vision at a local level and complement the ambitions of the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.

The four priorities identified in the strategy are:

l Business growth: Support sector growth and bring forward and maintain an attractive portfolio of employment sites in combination with high-quality and effective business support services.

l Lifelong learning: Equip people with the skills they need to progress in the labour market, engage those furthest from employment or education and deliver higher level skills to meet the demands of the local economy.

l Quality locations: Develop a ‘place-based’ approach to meet the housing, infrastructure, employment and local service needs to create sustainable and growing communities.

l Sustainable economy: Ensure greater cohesion and integration between our natural and economic asset base to contribute towards a more sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Councillor Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery, said: “The council is excited to launch this new strategy.

“Having a robust strategy in place to support businesses to grow and ensure local people have the qualifications and skills necessary to seize new employment opportunities is vitally important.”

The strategy is available to view at www.eastriding.gov.uk/economic-strategy.