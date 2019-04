Pupils at Bishop Wilton School recently took part in an Easter egg decorating competition.

The whole school also took part in a number of Easter-themed activities, including a scavenger hunt and relay races.

A spokeswoman at Bishop Wilton School said: “The children worked really hard and came up with some fantastic ideas.

“Winners and runners-up were chosen from nursery and infants; years 1 and 2; years 3 and 4 and years 5 and 6.”

